Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 56,820 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.05% of WEX worth $91,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.06. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.