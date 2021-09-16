Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 64,896 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 289,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64,896 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $128,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM remained flat at $$401.00 during trading on Thursday. 3,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,784. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.90. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

