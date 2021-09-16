Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 67,716 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67,716 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $83,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,076 shares of company stock valued at $25,985,459. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $560.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $559.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

