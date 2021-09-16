Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174,532 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.20% of TopBuild worth $78,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $46,445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $20,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.69. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,190. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

