Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174,532 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 1.20% of TopBuild worth $78,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 436.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $46,445,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $20,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BLD traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.69. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,190. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.50 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.63.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.67.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
