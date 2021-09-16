Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.89. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 5,189 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UP. BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

