Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.99. Approximately 5,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,111,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

UP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.