WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $329.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of WhiteHorse Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

