Wincanton (LON:WIN) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WIN. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

LON:WIN opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Monday. Wincanton has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The firm has a market cap of £466.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 405.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 411.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

