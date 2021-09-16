WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,703 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 70,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after purchasing an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

