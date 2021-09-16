WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 609 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 54.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 25.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 359,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $291.44 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $213.51 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -633.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

