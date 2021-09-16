WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

PBH stock opened at $53.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.