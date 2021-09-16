WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,929 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Yelp by 579.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YELP opened at $36.20 on Thursday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.39 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

