WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 841 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 79,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

