WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 167,020 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,626,000 after purchasing an additional 114,316 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

