WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,384,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $250.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.21 and a 200 day moving average of $239.99. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.36 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

