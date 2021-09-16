WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $184.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.58 and a 200 day moving average of $194.94. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.45 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

