WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PODD opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -633.57 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $213.51 and a 12-month high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

