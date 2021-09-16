WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,929 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,208 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Yelp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp stock opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 157.39 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YELP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

