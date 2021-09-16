WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 6,901 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,178,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,524,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,963,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,871,000 after acquiring an additional 199,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

