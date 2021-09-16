WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 254 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 781,469 shares of company stock worth $91,182,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

PTON opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.02 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

