Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

