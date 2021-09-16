Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

