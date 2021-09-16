Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.13 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.