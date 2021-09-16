WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, a growth of 545.7% from the August 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of CXSE stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXSE. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth about $443,000.

