WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.27

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.27 and last traded at $65.24, with a volume of 18953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.