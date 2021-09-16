Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $391,000 Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,166 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ChampionX by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.23 and a beta of 3.30.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.