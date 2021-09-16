Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $718,365.75 and approximately $66,454.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,127.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.38 or 0.07545285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.01 or 0.00398953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.83 or 0.01337748 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00546596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.70 or 0.00562452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00328309 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars.

