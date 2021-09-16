Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Raised to “Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. CLSA currently has $21.28 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.25. Woodside Petroleum has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Woodside Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.