Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Workday stock opened at $269.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,499.08 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

