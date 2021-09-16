World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 135.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 17.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in Crown Castle International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 225,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI opened at $188.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

