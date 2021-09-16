World Asset Management Inc Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,102 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

NYSE NOC opened at $355.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

