World Asset Management Inc Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

