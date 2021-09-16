World Asset Management Inc Sells 167 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $269.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

