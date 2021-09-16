World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,764 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

