World Asset Management Inc Sells 2,764 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $29,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 551,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 121,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

ADM stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.