World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,483 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,483 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

Shares of LIN opened at $314.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.05.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

