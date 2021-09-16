Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $20.58 million and $93,314.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00074186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00124415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00180840 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

