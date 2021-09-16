WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Position Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in WPP during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $67.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WPP plc has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

