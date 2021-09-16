Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Tops $47,946.34 on Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion and $254.42 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $47,946.34 or 0.99965536 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00077749 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00070589 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,421 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

