WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the August 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $43.36.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

