Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 56.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,303,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,420,000 after buying an additional 5,521,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xerox by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,828,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,993,000 after buying an additional 202,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xerox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after buying an additional 703,437 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Xerox by 1.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,528,000 after buying an additional 106,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Xerox by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,134,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $124,610,000 after buying an additional 521,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

