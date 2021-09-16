XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.38. 19,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,946. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.38.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

