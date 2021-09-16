YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives $106.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The company had a trading volume of 911,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,849. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. YETI has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 215.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 186,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 20.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth $1,029,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

