YIELD App Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $55.73 million and approximately $680,592.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063666 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00143154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.89 or 0.00816915 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047183 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,450,049 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

