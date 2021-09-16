Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Yuma Energy stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Yuma Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc operates as an independent exploration and production company. It focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Permian Basin of west Texas and California. The company was founded by Sam L.

