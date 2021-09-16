Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) Short Interest Down 93.3% in August

Yuma Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Yuma Energy stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Yuma Energy has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.
About Yuma Energy
