Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to Post $2.57 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will post $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 403.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $8.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $10.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $13.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after buying an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,299,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 108.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 697,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after purchasing an additional 362,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.5% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 91,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

XEC traded down $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 1,673,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

