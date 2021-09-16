Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will announce earnings per share of $4.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 533%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $14.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $711.76 million, a PE ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.