Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to post sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year sales of $32.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $67.12 million, with estimates ranging from $3.92 million to $163.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of MRTX opened at $168.08 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

