Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Announce $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings. NRG Energy reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $8.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.17%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

