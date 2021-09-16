Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,085,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.