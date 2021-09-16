Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,085,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,190,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

